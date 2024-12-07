The 25th Hornbill Festival, which kicked off on December 1 and continues until December 10, 2024, has already drawn an impressive crowd, underscoring its reputation as one of India’s most celebrated cultural festivals.

Over the first six days, the festival recorded a total footfall of 101,496 visitors, according to Toka E. Tuccumi, Joint Director of the Directorate of Tourism, Nagaland.

The festival, known for its vibrant cultural displays, traditional music, dance performances, and cuisine, has attracted a mix of foreign, domestic, and local tourists. A day-wise breakdown of visitor statistics highlights the following trends:

December 1: A strong start with 51 foreign visitors, 5,486 domestic tourists, and 17,911 local visitors, totalling 23,910 attendees.

December 2: The numbers slightly dipped, with 428 foreign tourists, 4,698 domestic visitors, and 12,462 locals, tallying 17,588.



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December 3: The total reached 16,087 with 317 foreign, 4,041 domestic, and 11,729 local visitors.

December 4: Attendance stood at 14,502, including 226 foreign, 4,219 domestic, and 10,057 locals.

December 5: Slight growth was seen, with a total of 14,553 visitors, comprising 236 foreign, 4,102 domestic, and 10,215 locals.

December 6: The day ended with 14,856 attendees, including 197 foreign, 4,003 domestic, and 10,656 local visitors.

This year’s festival features a rich array of programs celebrating the culture and heritage of Nagaland’s tribes, alongside contemporary events such as rock concerts, fashion shows, and a crafts bazaar.

The influx of visitors highlights the festival's growing appeal, not just as a local tradition but also as an international attraction.

With four days remaining, the Directorate of Tourism anticipates a continued increase in visitor numbers as tourists flock to Kohima to experience the unique blend of tradition and festivity.