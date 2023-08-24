As the Government of India (GoI) and NSCN (IM) began the Naga peace negotiations in New Delhi on August 23, the issue of the Naga flag was the major topic of discussion.

It was further learnt that the talks will continue on August 25, during which the way forward would be finalised.

“How to finalise will be continued in the next round of talk on August 25,” a source added.

The NSCN (IM) team, led by its Ato Kilonser and Chief Negotiator, Thuingaleng Muivah, is currently camping in Delhi for the talks. The GoI’s representative for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra is leading the other side.



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The peace talks between the GoI and NSCN (IM) have been in a deadlock over the issue of a separate constitution and flag.

The GoI and NSCN (IM) signed the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, and while talks began afterwards, a final solution is yet to be inked.

Earlier this month, Muivah had said central leaders must spell out their stance on the flag and constitution.

On August 14, during the Naga Independence Day message, Muivah stated that the flag and constitution were “naturally inseparable from the sovereignty of a people.”

“There is no ambiguity about it. The Indian leaders understand it too. They must take the stand to speak the truth,” he added.



