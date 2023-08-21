Amid continued tensions in Manipur, new details emerged on August 20 regarding the alleged involvement of Naga Army Private, H Khosiivei Lovingson Roah's role in supplying arms to insurgent groups.

The NSCN has issued a follow-up to its earlier response to the viral video involving one private Naga Army of the group, H Khosiivei Lovingson Roah, which linked him to supplying arms to the allegedly insurgents group.

The NSCN in a press release on Sunday informed that on his (Roah) release from the custody of the Indian security forces, he was taken over by the Naga Army to unearth the truth of everything and the exact circumstances that led to creating the stinging sensation on social media platforms.



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"It is however understood that he was released after rewarding him handsomely for doing what he was asked to do in order to fulfil the scheming game plan to corrupt the communal integrity of NSCN amidst the communal violence that is burning Manipur," the NSCN said.

According to the NSCN, as per Roah's confessional statement, he was caught somewhere at Lamlong, Imphal East, on August 15, by the security forces and taken to their camp somewhere beyond Chingmeirong, Imphal.

After that, he was blindfolded and taken to the Army Camp located between Koirengkei and Mantripukhri, where he was interrogated, it stated.

The group went on to claim that Roah was subjected to third-degree torture and, under duress, made to speak out exactly as tutored, before the camera.

"He was threatened with dire consequences if he refused to cooperate. Thus, everything that flowed from his mouth was done under duress and nothing of his own version.

"The manner of how it happened leaves us nothing to doubt about the existence of a conspiracy group managed by powerful and sinister security forces to assassinate the image of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) before the world by plotting such an extremely dramatic situation in the midst of the Meitei-Kuki-Zo ethnic pogrom:' it stated.

"This is the awful truth of the Indian Security Forces targeting the NSCN to drag NSCN into the `communal pool of violence:" the group added.