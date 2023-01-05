The working committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) demanded immediate retrieval of government arms and documents from saboteurs at the NSCN/GPRN cease-fire office at Thilixu Village.

In a letter to the chairman, Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) states, "I am to inform your esteemed office that few irresponsible elements within the (Khango-Isak) group, having arrested and inflicted physical injuries upon WC, Co-Convener - Isak Simi and later released upon intervention of GBs and Civil societies, continue to occupy CF office illegally, along with Arms and ammunition of the organisation."

Further, the letter states, "Isak Sumi is one of the Co-Conveners actively participating in the Indo-Naga talks and it is dutybound for WC, NNPGs to evict the unruly elements, peacefully or forcefully, and retrieve all arms and documents in possession of the saboteurs....these elements are planning to escape Dimapur with arms and join the Yang Aung group of NSCN in Myanmar," it added.

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The political group also requested the chairman to intervene and ensure the prompt recovery of Arms and documents to the Co-Convener within 36 hours.

Earlier on January 4, Isak Sumi, the general secretary of the NSCN-K (Khango) faction, was removed from office by Khango Konyak, president of the NSCN-K (Khango), on the grounds that he had been operating without the approval of the group's collective leadership.

Sumi was found guilty of acquiring "absolute powers and functions" without the consent of the faction's collective leadership, according to a notification Konyak received on Thursday, January 5. In addition, he was accused of "non-distribution of powers and functions, nepotism, and self-styled one-man government," which was in direct opposition to both "discipline" and the "yezhabo" (constitution). He stated that Sumi's impeachment took effect on January 4, 2023.

“Hence, he is discharged of all his power and duties and shall no longer be a part of GPRN/GPRN-K and the organization will not be responsible for any of his actions hereafter,” the notification added.

As one of the working committee's co-conveners, Sumi represented the NSCN-K (Khango) in the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).