The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and representatives of various Naga tribes convened on Tuesday to emphasize the urgent need for unity and cooperation among all Naga Political Groups.

The members acknowledged the positive steps taken through the January 14, 2025 Treatise and, recognizing its significance, issued “A Public Declaration” urging Naga Political Groups to heed the voice of the people. They unanimously resolved that all efforts must be directed toward ensuring Naga unity in the spirit of oneness.

Stressing the need for immediate action, the members called for the swift implementation of the January 14 Treatise to actualize Naga unity and reconciliation. They also urged all Naga Political Groups and the wider Naga community to actively participate in the “Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship”.

The representatives warned that the Naga public would hold accountable any Naga Political Group or civil society organization responsible for failing to uphold this collective commitment. They further resolved to consciously foster Naga solidarity beyond borders, strengthening the shared aspiration of the Naga people.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the FNR, Chokri Chakhesang Hoho, Chakhesang Public Organization, Rengma Hoho, Pochury Hoho, Sumi Hoho, Phom People’s Council, Tikhir Tribal Council, Chang Union Dimapur, Mao Council, Angami Public Organization, Ao Senden, and others.



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It may be mentioned that on January 14, 2025, the Forum for Naga Reconciliation held a meeting with Naga Political Groups wherein the attendees signed the ‘January 14, 2025 Treatise’ which read:

1. In the process of pursuing Naga aspirations we have faltered, hurt each other and angered our people through words and actions. We confess these shortcomings before God, to the Naga people, and to our neighbours. Hence, we stand to become more self-vigilant, responsible and accountable.

2. In our strive to strengthen the 2009 Covenant of Reconciliation, we remain committed to honouring the Naga Historical and Political Rights as expressed through the Naga Memorandum to Simon Commission of 1929, Declaration of Naga Independence in 1947 and Naga Voluntary Plebiscite of 1951.

3. We recognize that the Naga ancestral territories and Peoplehood cuts across all artificial boundaries, and we will continue to safeguard and protect these inalienable rights together as a people.

4. As an outcome of today’s meeting, we have agreed to implement the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship, a working mechanism, to move forward in unity. We sincerely implead and invite all Naga Political Groups and Naga Public to be part of this process.