The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Principal Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland, demanding the immediate vacating of classrooms at Government Middle School (GMS), Midland, Dimapur, currently occupied by a Health Centre.

The DNSU has been persistently urging the Health & Family Welfare Department to vacate the school premises since last year, citing serious concerns over public health risks and disruptions to students' learning environment. In a show of protest, the student body, alongside students of GMS Midland, organized a demonstration at the school premises on Tuesday, reiterating their demands.

A memorandum was formally submitted to the Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare through the office of the Dimapur Deputy Commissioner. The DNSU pointed out that the Health & Family Welfare Department had defied previous directives from the Education Department issued on July 5, 2024, and October 8, 2024, which instructed the department to relocate the Health Centre. The DNSU condemned the continued occupation of school infrastructure, emphasizing that it has significantly disrupted the academic atmosphere and violated students' right to education.



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Terming the situation as a blatant disregard for student welfare, administrative authority, and legal directives, the DNSU demanded the immediate relocation of the Health Centre to an appropriate alternative site. The student body called for full compliance with the Education Department’s orders and urged authorities to restore the classrooms for their intended educational use.

The Union also warned that failure to address their demands within the stipulated timeframe would compel them to escalate their actions through democratic and non-violent means, including public demonstrations and legal intervention.

“The DNSU will not hesitate to take necessary measures to ensure that the rightful academic environment of GMS Midland is restored,” the memorandum stated, urging responsible action from the concerned department.

As tensions rise over the issue, all eyes are now on the Health & Family Welfare Department’s response within the ultimatum period.