Naga students' body condemns drone strike in Mon district; calls for AFSPA repeal and international probe

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has strongly denounced a drone assault reportedly carried out by Indian armed forces on October 20, 2025, at Khammoi village, Mon district, which resulted in the death of two unarmed civilians and the destruction of private property.

Among the victims were Late Eno KhampeiWangsa, a promising student leader and Joint Secretary of Khammoi Students’ Union, and eight-year-old Late PhiphotWangsu, a Grade-1 student at Khammoi Mission School. The NSF described the attack as “an act that defies every standard of humanity.”

The federation criticised the use of combat drones and explosive payloads in civilian-populated areas, stating it violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the Geneva Conventions’ prohibition against targeting civilians, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), among other international laws.

NSF warned that such actions reflect a pattern of militarised suppression, weaponised fear, and systemic impunity under the cover of domestic legislation such as the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).



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The federation urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to initiate an independent, international fact-finding mission, and called on the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to issue a situational report on violations occurring under AFSPA. Domestically, NSF highlighted that AFSPA provides legal immunity to armed forces, creating a system where accountability becomes optional.

In protest against militarisation and state-sponsored violence, NSF announced non-cooperation with armed forces across all its federating units and subordinate bodies until AFSPA is repealed.

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, NSF stated that their loss “is a collective wound upon the conscience of humanity” and reaffirmed its solidarity in mourning and demanding justice.

The federation also appealed to democratic nations, humanitarian organisations, and conscience-driven citizens worldwide to condemn the attack and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable under international criminal law.