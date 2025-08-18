Naga students' body, NESO intensify demand for eviction of illegal immigrants from Northeast

The North East Students’ Federation (NESO) on Monday joined hands with the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and other regional student bodies to stage a sit-in demonstration at Naga Solidarity Park, demanding the eviction of illegal immigrants from the North East.

The protest saw the participation of students from various educational institutions alongside NSF and NESO leaders. As part of the agitation, NESO general secretary Mutsho Kiho Yhobu and NSF president Medovi Rhii submitted a memorandum to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio through Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen. The memorandum expressed deep concerns over the unchecked flow of illegal migrants, terming it one of the gravest threats to the socio-cultural fabric, demographic balance, and political stability of the region.

“Today, the problem has only deepened and Assam is witnessing a radical change in its demographic structure. The issue has also spilled over into other parts of the region,” the memorandum stated, further stressing that the problem persists in Tripura and Meghalaya as well.



Also Read: "File case, order CBI probe, I am ready for jail if guilty": BTC CEM Pramod Boro dares Hagrama

The organisations criticised the Centre for failing to take concrete and long-term measures despite repeated appeals. They urged immediate detection and deportation of illegal migrants, coupled with sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border through modern surveillance and adequate security deployment.

The memorandum also demanded greater inter-state coordination to prevent relocation of migrants within the North East and sought legal safeguards and policy measures to protect indigenous communities’ rights over land, culture, and political identity.

NESO and NSF further called for the formation of a Special Review Committee to assess the population explosion caused by unchecked illegal migration.

Warning of the cultural dangers already visible in parts of the region, the organisations asserted that the identity, culture, and very survival of the indigenous peoples of the North East were at stake unless urgent action was taken.