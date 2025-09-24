Naga students' body withdraws 10-day ultimatum after govt’s swift response on RMSA teachers

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has extended its deep appreciation to the Government of Nagaland for swiftly addressing the grievances of the RMSA Teachers 2016 batch, leading to a breakthrough during a meeting held on September 23 at the Office of the Commissioner & Secretary, School Education.

The meeting, attended by officials from the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, ANSTA, and representatives of the RMSA 2016 batch, resulted in the constitution of a High-Level Committee and Sub-Committee to thoroughly examine and resolve the teachers’ demands.

Acknowledging the development, the NSF expressed gratitude to the School Education Department under the leadership of Advisor Dr. Kekhrie Yhome for initiating reforms and prioritizing the welfare of both teachers and students.



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In view of the government’s response, the NSF announced the withdrawal of its 10-day ultimatum served on September 17. “We remain confident that the matter will be resolved within the stipulated timeframe and urge the High-Level Committee to expedite its report submission at the earliest,” the Federation said.

The NSF also appealed to the RMSA 2016 batch teachers to redouble their dedication towards the student community, emphasizing that collective efforts by the government, educators, and stakeholders will strengthen and make Nagaland’s education sector more equitable.