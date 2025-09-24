Nagaland: 5 tribes panel warns of stir after Sept 30, rejects ‘job reservation commission’

The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) has issued a stern warning that it will go ahead with its agitation after September 30 if the Nagaland government fails to rectify its recent notification on the formation of a Reservation Commission.

In a press release issued from its camp office in Dimapur on Wednesday, the Committee said it “partially welcomes” the state’s notification of September 22 constituting the Commission but expressed dissatisfaction over the nomenclature. The notification refers to it as a “Job Reservation Commission,” which the Committee claims deviates from the understanding reached with the government on June 3 and from the Cabinet’s own announcement of August 6 regarding a “Reservation Review Commission.”



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“The government must rectify the nomenclature to ‘Reservation Review Commission’ along with Terms of Reference in line with the June 3 meeting. This must interlink and review both reservations in jobs and reservation in technical and professional seats,” the CoRRP stated.

The panel said the Commission’s announcement was delayed by more than 100 days since the Cabinet first agreed in principle on June 12 to set it up. It reiterated that unless the government corrects its course, the resolution adopted on September 20—to launch agitation after September 30—will stand.