The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has expressed strong opposition to the recent extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in eight districts of Nagaland, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Act has been extended for six months in Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren, along with certain areas under 21 police stations in five other districts.

The NSF condemned the decision as a unilateral move by the Government of India, stating it disregards the long-standing demands of the Naga people for the repeal of this oppressive law. "AFSPA has been used as a tool of oppression against our people for decades, undermining basic human rights and perpetuating fear," said a federation spokesperson.

Despite ongoing political dialogues aimed at peace, the extension of AFSPA is viewed as a blatant disregard for Naga aspirations and rights. The federation criticized the lack of consultation with Naga civil society and representatives, raising concerns about the sincerity of the Indian government in pursuing genuine reconciliation.

The NSF reiterated its call for the immediate repeal of AFSPA, warning that its continued enforcement exacerbates the alienation of the Naga people from the Indian state. The federation plans to intensify protests and urges Naga citizens and civil society organizations to unite against the Act.

The NSF has appealed to international human rights organizations, including the United Nations, to address the prolonged imposition of AFSPA in Nagaland.

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