On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Greenland Nagaland announced its first air-conditioned electric vehicle, marking a significant step towards sustainable tourism in the region. The launch took place at the Circuit House in Dimapur, with K. Tokugha Sukhalu, MLA and Advisor for Food & Civil Supply, serving as the special guest.

In his address, Sukhalu highlighted the necessity of eco-friendly transportation in fostering sustainable tourism practices. He praised Greenland Nagaland’s initiative, expressing confidence that the electric vehicle would enhance tourist experiences while promoting green tourism. “Environmental consciousness is crucial for preserving Nagaland’s natural beauty,” he stated, urging citizens and organizations to actively contribute to this cause.

Sukhalu noted the challenges posed by increasing vehicle congestion and pollution in Nagaland, despite its relatively low pollution levels compared to other states. He suggested that Greenland Nagaland collaborate with other districts and private entities to accelerate the expansion of environmental initiatives across the state.

The advisor also announced the formation of a state government committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, to develop innovative schemes for environmental sustainability. He proposed that Greenland Nagaland partner with the Tourism Department to introduce green buses for tourists during the Hornbill Festival.

Dr. Swaraj Mukherjee, Secretary of Greenland Nagaland, emphasized the organization’s vision for integrating modern technology into tourism. He revealed that the newly launched 14-seater electric bus, produced by Tri Electric, is the first of its kind in the North-East region. Equipped with a public address system and multiple doors for enhanced sightseeing, the bus aims to set a benchmark for sustainable tourism.

Dr. Longri Jamir, President of Greenland Nagaland, reiterated the organization’s commitment to positioning Nagaland as a leading green tourism destination. He invited investments from both state and private sectors to capitalize on the economic potential of green tourism, projecting substantial employment opportunities for local youth.

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