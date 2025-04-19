The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has issued a firm directive to all its federating units and subordinate bodies to refrain from participating in the scheduled demonstration on April 21, 2025 (Monday), which is being organised in support of the regularisation of 147 Assistant Professors under the Department of Higher Education.

In an official statement, the NSF condemned the move as arbitrary and a serious violation of the principles of transparency, fairness, and meritocracy that the organization upholds. The Federation reiterated its opposition to the absorption of the Assistant Professors through what it called a “one-time dispensation” that bypasses open recruitment and due process.

“This Cabinet decision undermines the aspirations of thousands of deserving candidates and represents a gross miscarriage of justice,” the statement said. Despite repeated appeals and representations from the NSF, the regularisation process was pushed forward, which the Federation views as an affront to the integrity of public recruitment systems.



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The NSF further warned that any participation or endorsement of the April 21 demonstration by its federating units or members would be considered a direct violation of the Federation’s stand and will be dealt with seriously.

The student body has called for the immediate revocation of the Cabinet decision and urged that all sanctioned posts be requisitioned to the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC), thereby restoring credibility to the recruitment process and upholding the aspirations of the youth.

NSF concluded the statement by instructing all its units to remain vigilant and safeguard the collective interest of the student community in the state.