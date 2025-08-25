Naga woman’s murder near NSCN (IM) martyrs park solved; accused arrested, chargesheet filed

The Dimapur Police have cracked the murder case of 31-year-old Kesuthlungle Newme, whose body was found near NSCN (IM) Martyrs Park in Pimla village on April 7.

Police said the accused, who killed the victim in a fit of rage under the influence of alcohol, was arrested on April 10 and an interim chargesheet has now been filed before the court.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, a telephonic tip-off on April 7 evening alerted Chumoukedima Police Station that a woman had been murdered near a pond at Pimla, about 240 feet from Mhaikam Road.

A police team led by ACP Chumoukedima, along with personnel from the Women Police Station and forensic experts, reached the site and conducted an inquest. The deceased was later identified as Kesuthlungle Newme, wife of Chubatemsu from Mhaikam village.



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A formal complaint was lodged at the Women Police Station by Teusing Newme, VDB secretary of Mhaikam village, following which a case was registered under Section 103/118(1)(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an ADCP was constituted to probe the case.

Police investigations revealed that the deceased, a daily wage earner who sold vegetables including bananas in local markets, had gone to the Martyrs Park area on April 7 morning to buy bananas. Later in the evening, her body was discovered near a river pond in a brutally murdered condition.

The SIT, assisted by forensic experts, examined the crime scene multiple times and gathered crucial evidence pointing to the accused. Investigators confirmed that the murder was committed in a drunken rage.

With sufficient evidence in hand, police arrested the accused on April 10. The Commissioner of Police’s office confirmed that prima facie charges have been established under Section 103(1) of the BNS, and the matter has been placed before the court with a request to frame charges accordingly.