Voters on election duty participated in casting votes for the Kohima Municipal Council election at the District Customary Court, DC Office, Kohima, on 24th June 2024.

A total of 103 postal ballots were issued, out of which 101 votes have been cast.

Following the completion of voting, the ballot boxes were deposited at the Strong Room.

The Strong Room has been sealed in the presence of the Election Observer for KMC, Deputy Commissioner Kohima, ADC Kohima, Assistant Returning Officer, Nodal Officer for Voting of Voters on Election Duty, and representatives of political parties.

The Strong Room is under CCTV surveillance with full security.



Also Read: Nagaland municipal polls: Stricter guidelines put in place for entry to polling stations

In preparation for the Municipal/Town Council Polls of 2024, the Government of Nagaland has issued clear directives regarding the admission of individuals to polling stations.

This move aims to ensure a smooth, secure, and orderly voting process, in accordance with Rule 48 of the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules 2023.

The directive further states that there will be separate queues for men and women voters for the Nagaland Municipal polls, who will be admitted in alternating batches to prevent crowding. Priority will be given to persons with disabilities, senior citizens (75 years and above), and women with babies. If needed, female assistants or MTS polling officials will help these voters.