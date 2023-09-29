A 13-member delegation led by ENPO President Tsapikiu Sangtam, landed in New Delhi to hold talks on the ENPO demand with Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The meeting is scheduled to be held a meeting at 12 noon.

The delegation comprises ENPO officials, the ENPO Talk Team, the Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation (ENWO) and the Eastern Nagaland Students Federation (ENSF).

Speaking to India Today NE, ENPO member ENPO member Wangyuh Konyak said, "We are here the Union Home Secretary for the commitments made by the MHA and it should be fulfilled".



Also Read: Nagaland: Rising People's Party demands immediate withdrawal of 'insensitive' notification on teacher salaries

Earlier, the Government of India (GoI) agreed to provide a separate legislature for frontier Nagaland along with access to financial, judicial as well and executive powers, claims a senior ENPO member.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reaffirmed the commitment of the opposition-less government to work towards a solution to the longstanding Naga political issue.

Rio, who has been serving as the Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive term, emphasized that the formation of the opposition-less government was primarily driven by the need to expedite a resolution to the Naga issue.

"We came together not only because of leadership but also for the Naga issue. We will continue to work towards finding an early solution," said Chief Minister Rio. He also highlighted the government's commitment to transparency and accountability at all levels.