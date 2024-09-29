The GPRN/NSCN faction, led by N Kitovi Zhimomi, held its second oath-taking ceremony on Saturday, officially inducting 170 new members into its ranks. The induction saw recruits from various factions, including the Kehoi camp, reaffirming their commitment to the Naga cause.

During the ceremony, Zhimomi addressed the gathering, revisiting key moments in Naga history. He recalled the Naga plebiscite of May 16, 1951, where over 99% of Nagas voted for independence following their declaration on August 14, 1947. He noted the hardships faced during the subsequent deployment of Indian troops from 1951 to 1961, which intensified the Naga struggle for sovereignty.

Zhimomi criticized the 16-Point Agreement, which led to Nagaland’s statehood, for excluding key underground leaders. He emphasized the divisions it caused among Nagas, contributing to internal conflicts and the eventual split within the NSCN in 1988.

Despite the hurdles, Zhimomi highlighted efforts for peace, including the signing of a ceasefire with the Indian government in 2000. He also discussed the 2007-08 attempts to unify NSCN factions and the subsequent formation of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in 2017, which led to the signing of the "Agreed Position" with the Indian government.

R.M. Lotha, GPRN/NSCN president, urged the newly inducted members to be prepared for future challenges, emphasizing the group's readiness for a peaceful resolution of the Naga issue. The ceremony concluded with prayers and blessings for the new members.

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