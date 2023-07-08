The Nagaland police on July 5 seized 200 numbers of prohibited ammunition from a police personnel in Kohima who was travelling to Dimapur in a taxi vehicle along with the ammunition.

Acting on specific inputs, a patrolling team of Kezocha Police Station while manning a mobile vehicle check point, intercepted a taxi and seized the prohibited ammunition. Subsequently, another police personnel was arrested by Phek Police in this connection.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at Kezocha Police Station under Arms Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

Further, a thorough investigation is being conducted to full ascertain the motive behind the transportation of the illegal ammunition.



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