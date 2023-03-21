A total of 26 councils on March 21 threatened to boycott Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election in Nagaland which is scheduled to be held on May 16.

As per reports, the council announced the same as they want a tax on buildings and land to be resolved.

A few days back, several civil organizations had expressed they would not participate in the election unless the state government amends Nagaland Municipal Act 2001.

They argued that the Act infringes Article 371 A of the Constitution of India which grants special privileges to Nagas.

It is worth mentioning that the taxation on land and building and 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in civic bodies have been contentious issues and the election to the ULB has not been conducted for 13 years.

Recently, State Election Commission (SEC) announced to conduct of ULB elections following a Supreme Court (SC) directive.

Also read: Nagaland Congress calls for non-partisan election to urban local bodies