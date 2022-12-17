A three-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) arrived in Tuensang district on December 16 and held its first meeting with Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

The central committee comprising interlocutors along with two members -- Dr Mandeep Singh, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, and AK Dhayani, Director, Northeast Division is on a three-day visit to study the demand of the ENPO for a separate statehood.

As per reports, the meeting was fruitful and cordial and ENPO not only spoke on the development aspect but other issues of National importance as well.

The reports further claimed that the MHA committee was well aware of the situation and reportedly acknowledged the genuine demand of ENPO.

ENPO along with a few other organizations have been demanding a separate state -- Frontier Nagaland -- comprising six of the state's 16 districts.

The reports also claimed that during the day visit, the said members will meet ENPO leaders, state government officials, tribal bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women's Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, village chiefs, and senior citizens.

Besides this, the committee will also visit the International Trade Centre, Dan, Pangsha, in Noklak district of eastern Nagaland bordering Myanmar on December 18.

Earlier this month, the ENPO delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and the minister told them that he was likely to visit Eastern Nagaland by January next year.

Following the demand for the creation of 'Frontier Nagaland' at least seven tribes of eastern Nagaland rejecting the state government's appeal boycotted the 10-day-long famous 'Hornbill Festival, which concluded on December 10.

In October this year, taking the agitation for separate statehood for the people of eastern Nagaland to the next level, the Central Executive Council (CEC), ENPO had demanded the resignation of 20 legislators of Eastern Nagaland from the state Legislative Assembly demanding an early resolution from the government of India on its "Frontier Nagaland" demand.

Also read: Nagaland: NSCN(I-M) stay firm on their political demands in accordance with the Framework Agreement