The collective leadership of the NSCN (I-M) stated on Friday that competences were being developed in accordance with the Framework Agreement's (FA) guiding principles while providing a thorough explanation of "The letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement."

"The Government of India recognises the unique history and position of the Nagas," the NSCN (I-M) chairman Q. Tuccu, vice chairman Tongmeth Wangnao, and general secretary Th. Muivah wrote in a joint statement. They said that the history of the Nagas was one of uniqueness. By agreement or via conquest, the Nagas have never been a part of the Union of India, that of Burma (Myanmar), or any other authority.

"Both parties have comprehended each other's distinct perspectives and are aware of the universal principle that in a democracy sovereignty belongs with the people," they said in their justification. Furthermore, it is widely known that the Naga people are the true sovereigns of Nagalim.

The collective leadership claimed that the Indian government had acknowledged the historical fact that the independent Naga people had rejected the Indian constitution.

Acknowledging the position of Nagas and appreciating the intricacies of Indian system, they said the Centre during the tenure of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had proposed the option of solving the problem “on the basis of the principle of shared-sovereignty, which was subsequently signed under the leadership of the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2015.”

They further said that by shared sovereignty, it meant that “the sovereign Indian people and the sovereign Naga people will share sovereign power in some areas as defined in the competencies.”

They acknowledged the Nagas' national identity and acknowledged that the Naga people had rejected the Union of India that the Indian Constituent Assembly had proposed for them. However, they claimed that the Indian government had proposed "an enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful co-existence of the two entities."

The leaders went on to clarify that by inclusive, they meant that it included all Nagas, regardless of their location or political affiliation, and that by new partnership, they meant that it was based on the Framework Agreement.

In a similar way, they claimed that coexisting two entities entailed coexisting two people—Indians and Nagas. Regarding the Naga national flag and constitution, the leaders emphasised that the Indian authorities were also aware that these elements made up sovereignty and argued that there shouldn't be any doubt in this regard.

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