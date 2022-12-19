All 60 legislators of Nagaland have decided to abstain from campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election to be held in the first half of 2023.

This comes after the Nagaland CM Rio held a crucial meeting along with the state legislators.

Speaking to the media, the Nagaland Chief Minister said, "The elected members..we sat and discussed that till December 2022 nobody should go for the campaign because we have come together in support of the Naga solution."

"We have also informed the Naga groups if a solution doesn't come blame us as we are negotiating and if a solution doesn't come and the election is announced we have to participate in it," the CM added.

Earlier slamming the NDPP-led Nagaland government, the Rising People's Party (RPP) stated that if the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was serious about solving the Naga issue all the 60 MLAs would have resigned by now.

Also Read: Nagaland: If the government were serious about Naga Solution, all 60 MLAs would have resigned by now, claims Rising People’s Party

In a press release, the RPP stated, “The NDPP president stated that Naga solution depends on the signing of an agreement with the government of India- whether or not there is President’s Rule." No one is disputing this fact but how is the RPP’s PR demand related to Naga solution? The RPP’s primary reason for demanding President’s Rule is based on facts and figures, and the undeniable fact that the state machinery has totally collapsed. Instead of making such a ridiculous statement, the NDPP president if at all he was serious about Naga Solution should have facilitated the resignation of all the 60 MLAs by now.”

But it’s an open knowledge that the NDPP-led government does not want Naga Solution.

The RPP claimed that Chingwang Konyak formed the ‘opposition less’ government only to divert state and central funds into individual pockets.

“Chingwang’s NDPP formed the ‘opposition less’ government under the garb of facilitating Solution but he himself knows that the real reason was to freely divert 1000s of crores of state and central funds into individual pockets without opposition from any quarters,” said the Rising People’s Party.