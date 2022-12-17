In a recently circulated video of an induction program titled “NDPP president Chingwang Konyak hits out RPP on demand for President’s Rule (PR)”, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) finds the old school mentality of the NDPP leadership hilarious and amusing.

In a press release, the Rising People’s Party stated that if the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was serious about solving the Naga issue all the 60 MLAs would have resigned by now.

The release added, “The NDPP president stated that Naga solution depends on the signing of an agreement with the government of India- whether or not there is President’s Rule." No one is disputing this fact but how is the RPP’s PR demand related to Naga solution? The RPP’s primary reason for demanding President’s Rule is based on facts and figures, and the undeniable fact that the state machinery has totally collapsed. Instead of making such a ridiculous statement, the NDPP president if at all he was serious about Naga Solution should have facilitated the resignation of all the 60 MLAs by now.”

But it’s an open knowledge that the NDPP-led government does not want Naga Solution.

Also Read: Nagaland: Rising People’s Party demands President’s Rule in state, writes to PM Modi

The RPP claimed that Chingwang Konyak formed the ‘opposition less’ government only to divert state and central funds into individual pockets.

“Chingwang’s NDPP formed the ‘opposition less’ government under the garb of facilitating Solution but he himself knows that the real reason was to freely divert 1000s of crores of state and central funds into individual pockets without opposition from any quarters,” said the Rising People’s Party.

“Would the NDPP president care to explain why government servants are not being paid for the last 4-5 months or 15,000 work-charge employees are being denied salary for the last 3 years? Does it not prick his conscience that while he’s undertaking the so-called ‘presidential tour’ of the districts making loud noises about Naga Solution, hundreds of government schools are pouring out “NIL Results” and this year is going to be no exception?, “ the release added.

“Democracy is not for PR, but only the democratically elected representatives must run the government” stated Konyak. When the very fabric of democracy that is, transparency and accountability, has been completely destroyed by his government, which democracy is Chingwang talking about?

Further, the RPP remarked that Chingwang envisions are not for the benefit of the common man but instead, a means to suck away the very life of Nagaland.

“Nagaland is now a failed state and it happened under his watch,” the release reads.

