The 8th Edition of Magnum Opus 2023 organized by the Act of Kindness Society was celebrated on the 25th of October at Green Park in Chumukedima District with Dr. Theyiesinuo Keditsü, Assistant Professor Kohima College, Kohima as the Special Guest.

The event witnessed a variety of competitions, workshops and live concerts for people of all ages as a celebration of International Artists Day.

Speaking at the Inaugural, Dr. Theyiesinuo who is also popularly known as Mekhala Mama on Instagram and other social media platforms for advocating the revival of Indigenous Naga Textiles and women's narratives, she remarked, "This is the kind of exuberance that I think marks the beginning of the cold season. And I look forward to many more events like this in the years to come."

Talking about being an artist and a creative person herself, she expressed what it means to be creative or artistic in this day and age. "And I think ultimately what we are all doing is we are creating. But for humans, creation is not possible. The only force that can create from nothing is God and Divinity. And when we create as human beings, we are recreating something of the Divine Force that is in us. I think that's a very beautiful lesson", she concluded.



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The inaugural ceremony was hosted by Kilentola Jamir and blessed with an invocation by Sagar Ghishing, Missionary, Campus Crusade for Christ, Northeast India.

A special appearance was Miss Jentiren Jamir, the 2nd runner-up of Miss Nagaland 2022.

The keynote address was delivered by Vika Yeptho and the Vote of thanks was by Kishor Dass.

The winners' List: Photography Competition

1st Prize - Etoka Achumi ( awarded a cash prize of Rs 7000)

2nd Prize- Sharon Longkumer ( awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000)

3rd Prize - Tanus Sharma ( awarded a cash prize of Rs 3,000)

Painting Competition Junior Category ( Theme: Landscape of Nagaland)

1st Prize - Lipoktila Longkumer from Maple Tree School ( awarded a cash of Rs 8,000)

2nd Prize - Nutele Khesah from Hope Academy ( awarded a cash of Rs 4,000)

Painting Competition Open Category

1st Prize - Temjensunep ( awarded a cash of Rs 12,000)

2nd Prize - Toto Swu ( awarded a cash of Rs 6,000)

Start Up Pitch Competition

Winner - MRKSA Fusion by Rotila Sangtam ( awarded a cash of Rs 15,000)

Runner’s Up - Guardian System 23 from Livingstone Foundation International School. Members: Kewigiakhai Mpom, Ayala T. Jamir, Medotso Peseyie, Visali Z. Sangtam ( Awarded a cash of Rs 10,000)

Both winners will receive an Incubation Program with Educentre School Of Business

Original Singing Competition



Winner - Atüna Shikhu accompanied by Waluniba Lemtur, from Patkai Christian College, Margaret Shishak School of Music with her Original Song Title - Worth The Wait.

She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with Audio recording contract with LKR Music Records and Video Contract with Supong AI Photography.