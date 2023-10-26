Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along has made an appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation not to boycott the Hornbill Festival 2023.

Speaking to the media, the tourism minister said, "I too am a Naga just like the rest of the Nagas are on the eastern part of our state and I appeal to the eastern Naga people's organisation, eastern families, brothers and sisters that the Hornbill Festival is a festival of the Nagas of Nagaland. It is our duty to showcase our unity through the Hornbill Festival with its rich traditions. Hence I appeal to all the Nagas of the eastern part of the state to come forward and participate with zeal and passion."



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Hornbill Festival is one of the most popular festivals of Nagaland, celebrated every year from 1st to 10th December.

Each of the tribes and sub-tribes in the state have their own ways of promoting their culture. In addition to their traditional ceremonial attire which is different for each tribe, there are multi-coloured spears and Dao’s with dyed goat's hair.

The exotic headgear and ivory armlets are other famous traditional things of Nagas which steal the show. In earlier times, the fighters had to prove their bravery, to wear these.