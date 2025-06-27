Nagaland: African Swine fever detected in Kohima; restrictions imposed in two villages

The Kohima District Administration has imposed strict containment measures following the confirmation of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Sechü Zubza and Viswema villages.

The notification, issued by the Deputy Commissioner, designates these areas as Infected Zones, while a 10-kilometre Surveillance Zone has been established around the affected sites to prevent further spread.

The directive comes in response to a report from the Chief Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Officer dated June 21, 2025. According to the notification:

Sechü Zubza and Viswema villages fall within the 1-km Infected Zone.

A Surveillance Zone has been identified in a 10-km radius around the Infected Zones (excluding the immediate 1-km area).



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Effective restrictions in both zones include:

> Total ban on the slaughter of pigs

> Prohibition on import/export of pigs and piglets

> Ban on transportation of pigs and pork

These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice, as authorities work to contain the outbreak and protect livestock across the district.

The administration has urged the public to cooperate fully and adhere to the guidelines to ensure the swift containment of the disease. Further updates and directives will be issued as the situation evolves.