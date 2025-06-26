Nagaland minister assures upgrade of CHC Pfutsero amid rising patient load

Acknowledging the growing patient inflow from Pfutsero and neighbouring villages, Nagaland’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare, P. Paiwang Konyak, has assured major upgrades to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Pfutsero, including additional manpower and infrastructure development.

The minister gave the assurance during his visit to CHC Pfutsero while returning from an inspection of the Phek District Hospital. He praised the dedication of health workers at the CHC, who continue to serve large numbers of patients daily despite facing numerous constraints.



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To strengthen the facility, Minister Paiwang committed to appointing an additional Medical Officer, procuring an X-ray and ultrasound machine, constructing security fencing, and undertaking repair and renovation work, including a new building block.

Earlier in the day, the minister also made a brief stop at the Integrated Ayush Hospital in Razha, Chedema, where he interacted with patients and staff.

Expressing gratitude to department officials and stakeholders for supporting the department’s statewide tour, Minister Paiwang called the visit “an eye-opening experience” that revealed real on-ground challenges. He emphasized that the Health Department must continue progressing despite obstacles.