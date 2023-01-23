The Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC) and the Phom People's Council (PPC) issued a clear warning to members of their respective tribes not to submit nominations for the upcoming assembly election on January 22.



It is noteworthy that United Sangtam Likhum Pumji and Chang Khulei Setshang followed Konyak Union on January 21 in issuing a clear warning against submitting nominations.



Based on the August 26, 2022 ENPO resolution to not participate in the election “until government of India grant the demand ENPO for a separate statehood befittingly,” all of these apex tribe bodies have decided against participating in the upcoming election.



In a joint statement, M Thangou, president of the Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Newkhai, president of the Khiamniungan Menyiu Hoikam (KMH), and Shangchiu, president of the Khiamniungan Students' Union (KSU), informed that the decision was made at a joint consultative meeting that took place on January 13 at Noklak with all frontal organizations and village councils.



In addition to reiterating their support for the resolution from August 26, the signatories revealed that the house had mandated that no one should submit a nomination under Khiamniungan jurisdiction. In addition, they cautioned that KTC should not be held accountable for any circumstances if anyone violated the directive. In addition, the KTC gave KSU, KMH, village councils, the Noklak Town Sectors' Union, and village public organizations permission to fully carry out the orders.



At its emergency meeting on January 21 at the Council hall, the Phom People's Council (PPC) also reaffirmed its intention to implement the August 26 resolution and decided to "permanently expel" anyone from the Phom land who files nomination papers for the assembly polls.



Additionally, it warned that only the villages of those submitting nominations would be held accountable. Phomla Hoichem, the Phom Students' Conference and its federating units, and the respective village councils received full approval from the house to fully implement and act on the resolution.



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