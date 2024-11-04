The Deputy Commissioner of Mon, Ajit Kumar Verma, has announced a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the region. In collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), the District Administration will distribute essential aids and appliances to those identified during assessment camps conducted from July 24 to July 30, 2024, across various blocks of Mon district.

The distribution event is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that individuals with disabilities receive the necessary assistive devices that can significantly aid their daily activities and mobility.

All selected beneficiaries are urged to attend the event, bringing along an identity card (such as an Aadhar card) and proof of disability, as these documents will be necessary for the distribution process. This outreach aims to ensure that the identified individuals can access the aids and appliances they require.

Deputy Commissioner Verma stated the importance of this distribution, stating, “Our focus is to support individuals with disabilities by providing them with the tools they need to lead more independent and fulfilling lives. We encourage all selected beneficiaries to attend the camp and benefit from this initiative.”

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