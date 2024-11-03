The Nagaland State Level Education Committee (SLEC) has confirmed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in both government and private schools statewide, beginning with the next academic year. The decision was reached during a recent SLEC meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also oversees School Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The meeting minutes, issued by the School Education Department on November 1, detail several structural changes within Nagaland’s educational landscape. These include the upgrading, downgrading, and amalgamation of various government schools across the state to improve resource allocation and academic standards. Additionally, the SLEC mandated that private schools obtain prior approval before being established, ensuring that new institutions meet quality benchmarks aligned with NEP 2020 goals.

Chief Minister Rio emphasized the importance of these changes, aimed at enhancing educational accessibility, quality, and regulatory compliance across the state’s diverse schooling systems. The NEP rollout marks a pivotal shift in Nagaland’s approach to education, aligning with national standards designed to foster holistic learning, skill development, and innovation from foundational to higher levels of schooling.

The SLEC’s resolutions represent a comprehensive move toward the state’s educational advancement, underscoring Nagaland’s commitment to fulfilling NEP 2020’s vision of equitable, accessible, and quality education for all students.

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