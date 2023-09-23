25 NCC cadets from Nagaland, aged 13 to 15 years, will be marching on the historic Kartavya Path in New Delhi, as part of the Marching Band for the Republic Day Parade 2024.

This is the 1st time in the history of Nagaland that 25 NCC Junior Wing cadets of St Mary’s Cathedral Higher Secondary School, Lerie, affiliated to 1 Nagaland Girls Bn NCC, Kohima under the aegis of NCC Group Kohima will be forming part of the NCC Brass Band of the North East.



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Preparations are underway and in full swing with respect to their new uniform and training at the institutional level.

The band will also be attending training camp at Assam Rifles, Kohima from October 1 to 10 followed by the pre-RDC camp scheduled to be conducted in the month of December 2023. They will set out for the Republic Day Camp at DG NCC, New Delhi on December 25, 2023.