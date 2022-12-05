The year 2022 ends well in Nagaland with the much anticipated Hornbill Festival which has garnered immense appreciation across the northeastern states, however, underneath this festive mood, the names of the 14 people who were killed exactly a year ago, on December 4, 2021, seemingly forgotten.

The spine-chilling story of 6 coal miners who were mercilessly gunned down by the Indian Army thinking them to be militants has been haunting the minds of the people.

On December 4 and 5, troops from the Army's elite 21 Para SF unit fired on Oting villagers on a truck mistaking them for insurgents.

Meanwhile, an SIT constituted to probe the firing incident that claimed 14 innocent lives, including an Indian Army personnel, has asked residents of Oting to report information from the primary source or any shred of information pertaining to the mishap.

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The army also conducted an inquiry into the killing of civilians by security forces at Oting in the Mon district of Nagaland on 4 December.

Notably, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has observed a Black Day demanding justice for the victims.

On the other hand, the Naga Students Federation, the apex students body of Nagaland is also observing the 1st Anniversary of the Oting massacre in a symbolic manner and has been flying their organisation flag at half mast demanding repealing of AFSPA from the state.

On 6 December 2021, the Nagaland Police registered a First information report against the 21 Para Special Forces, bringing charges of first-degree murder.

The National Human Rights Commission of India has sent notices to the central and state governments.

The incident infused vigour into calls to repeal and revoke the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.