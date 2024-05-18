In alignment with the directive from the Naga Students' Federation, the Angami Students' Union has reiterated its firm stance against extending any form of cooperation to the Indian armed or paramilitary forces.

The Students Union vehemently condemns the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) of 1958, allegedly describing it as a draconian measure imposed on their homeland.

The Angami Students' Union emphasized that the peace-loving Naga community continues to live in tranquility, despite the longstanding suffering inflicted by the Indian armed forces under the provisions of AFSPA. The Union characterizes the actions of the armed forces as cowardly and highlights the torment endured by innocent Nagas over decades.

In a strong demand directed at the Union Government, the Angami Students' Union called for the immediate repeal of AFSPA. They further urged apex court to restore the human rights of the Nagas by abolishing the Act.

The Union has issued clear directives to its units, emphasizing strict adherence:

1. No individual or union under Angami jurisdiction is to accept any form of aid from the Indian armed forces.

2. No individual or union shall invite the Indian armed forces to any event organized within its jurisdiction, nor participate in any official events of the armed forces.

Additionally, the Angami Students' Union has cautioned all Indian armed forces stationed in Angami-inhabited areas to refrain from actions that could provoke situations contrary to the issued directive. The Union declared its intention to mobilize all its networks to ensure strict compliance with the resolutions set forth by both the Naga Students' Federation and the Angami Students' Union, preventing any violations by individuals, groups, or armed forces.

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