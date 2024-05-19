Nagaland Police arrested two persons in connection to a traffic related scuffle in Kohima on May 19.

As per sources, on the evening of May 18, an elderly man was hospitalized after being physically assaulted by several individuals following a traffic-related dispute, according to a report received at the North Police Station.

The victim, identified as Kezhalelie Lawrence, later succumbed to his injuries. A criminal case was registered under sections 323, 325, 352, and 302 of the IPC at the North Police Station.

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident identified as Neizosetuo Kire (24) and Khrietsonyű Whuorie (25).

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