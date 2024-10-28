Major Vishavdeep Singh Attri of the Indian Army heroically saved two young boys from drowning in the Dhansiri River in Dimapur district on Sunday afternoon. The officer, stationed at Rangapahar Military Station, sprang into action after hearing desperate cries for help as the children, aged 5 and 6, struggled against the river’s strong current.

The boys were playing by the riverbank when they unexpectedly slipped into the deep, murky waters. As they fought to stay afloat, the swift currents began to pull them further downstream. Fortunately, Major Attri, who was passing through the area, immediately noticed their distress. Hearing the frantic cries of a nearby woman and the children’s pleas, he instinctively leaped into action, disregarding his personal safety.

With his advanced swimming skills and military training, Major Attri plunged into the river, navigating through treacherous currents, thick slush, and tangled vegetation to reach the struggling boys. In a display of extraordinary resilience and bravery, he managed to bring both children safely to shore.

The boys, unharmed and reunited with their families, owe their lives to Major Attri’s quick thinking and courage. Local residents, who witnessed the rescue, praised his bravery and selflessness, recognizing his swift response as nothing short of life-saving. The Defence Public Relations Office later issued a statement, commending Major Attri’s heroism in preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy.

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