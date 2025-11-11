Nagaland, Assam universities pioneer first scientific study on endangered medicinal plant from Meghalaya

In a landmark collaboration, researchers from Nagaland University and Assam Down Town University have conducted the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii—an endangered and endemic medicinal plant native to the forests of Meghalaya.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Chemistry and Biodiversity, shed new light on the plant’s pharmacological potential, bridging indigenous knowledge with modern biomedical science.

According to Dr. Mayur Mausoom Phukan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Forestry, Nagaland University, the study comes at a crucial time when global health systems are grappling with antibiotic resistance and the adverse effects of synthetic drugs. “Our findings reaffirm that India’s rich biodiversity holds untapped potential for modern drug discovery,” Phukan said. “Goniothalamus simonsii not only offers pharmacological promise but also highlights the urgent need to conserve such endangered species.”

Traditionally used by indigenous communities to treat ailments such as gastrointestinal disorders, throat irritation, typhoid, and malaria, G. simonsii had never been subjected to scientific evaluation until now. The study confirms that the plant contains a rich array of bioactive phytochemicals with potent antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anticancer activities.

Using advanced analytical tools and computational modelling, the research team demonstrated how natural compounds derived from the plant interact with cancer-related proteins—offering a potential pathway for the development of new, nature-based therapeutic drugs.



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Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Jagadish K. Patnaik said the joint research underscores both scientific and conservation priorities. “Through this study, our researchers are not only contributing to the understanding of a rare plant species but are also helping bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern science,” he said.

The study identified several bioactive compounds exhibiting antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antimicrobial, and anticancer properties. Notably, extracts from different parts of the plant showed strong anti-proliferative effects against colon cancer cells in laboratory tests, suggesting its potential as a natural source for anticancer drug development.

Research scholar Samson Rosly Sangma, from the Department of Forestry, Nagaland University, emphasised the ecological urgency behind the work. “Goniothalamus simonsii is an exceptionally rare species, now confined to only a few natural habitats. Its population has declined sharply due to low awareness of its medicinal value,” he said. “Listed as ‘Endangered’ by the IUCN, the species needs immediate conservation attention. By generating robust scientific data, we hope our work will inspire sustainable cultivation and protection efforts.”

The study represents a significant step forward in integrating biodiversity conservation with drug discovery, reinforcing the growing scientific interest in India’s vast reservoir of traditional medicinal plants.