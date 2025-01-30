Around 500 students from three government schools in Kohima had a rare opportunity to engage with world-renowned Australian astronomer Dr Alister Graham at Rüzhükhrie Government Higher Secondary School today.

The interactive session ignited curiosity about the cosmos and scientific exploration, offering students a glimpse into the vast universe beyond textbooks.

Addressing the gathering, Advisor for School Education & SCERT, Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, reflected on humanity’s ancient fascination with the celestial world and its influence on Naga culture. He emphasized how the fear and wonder of the unknown have shaped tribal traditions and encouraged students to embrace the mysteries of the universe beyond conventional learning.

Dr. Graham, in his engaging talk, shared his own journey—from a curious child mesmerized by a moving light in the sky to working with NASA on extraterrestrial signals. He urged students to nurture their curiosity and pursue careers in science, emphasizing that scientific discovery begins with asking questions.



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During the session, Dr. Graham spoke about 'Nikhuli,' a stellar cluster at the heart of a small galaxy colliding with a larger one, NGC 4424, located in the Virgo galaxy cluster, 54 million light-years away. He explained that NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Hubble Space Telescope identified Nikhuli, a name derived from the Sumi Naga tribe, symbolizing abundance and harvest as celebrated in the Tuluni festival.

The session concluded with Athe dditional Director of School Education, Deenabandhu Panda, delivering the closing remarks. He commended Dr. Graham’s contributions to astronomy and praised the Education Department’s efforts in fostering scientific curiosity. Students actively participated in a Q&A session, gaining valuable insights into astronomy and space exploration.

The event served as an inspiring milestone in promoting STEM education in Nagaland, leaving students motivated to explore the wonders of the universe.