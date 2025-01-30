The Department of School Education (DoSE), Nagaland, has announced the implementation of the SMILE App in all government schools and establishments under its jurisdiction, effective from February 1, 2025.

In an official notification, the Principal Director of School Education stated that all teachers and staff are required to mark their daily attendance using the SMILE App kiosk at their respective institutions.

The attendance data will be monitored by the Data/HR Cell at DoSE, Kohima, ensuring smooth operations and addressing any contingent issues that may arise.



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The SMILE App is being introduced as part of the Nagaland Education Project—The Lighthouse (NECTAR), with the objective of enhancing system efficiency and school management.

The app integrates advanced features such as facial recognition, timestamping, and geofencing to facilitate attendance marking, leave applications, and tracking of approvals.

According to the department, the initiative is expected to streamline administrative processes, support data-driven decision-making, and foster a culture of accountability and transparency within the education system.

DoSE has urged all stakeholders to extend their cooperation for the successful implementation of the SMILE App. In case of any technical or operational difficulties, concerned individuals can reach out to the HR Cell at the contact number: 6909644519.