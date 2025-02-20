The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has expressed deep concern over the situation in Chhattisgarh following a hate speech delivered by one Aadesh Soni at a “Religious Parliament”, which targeted the “Tri-Villages” of Bishrampur, Ganeshpur, and Jhanakpur.

The council has urged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to take swift and decisive action to defuse tensions and ensure the safety of all communities.

In an Open Letter addressed to the Chief Minister, NBCC General Secretary Rev. Dr. Zelhou Keyho conveyed the council’s grief and outrage over the incident.

“We frankly do not know where these villages are located and for that matter, we do not know the people dwelling in those villages as well. However, our hearts are pained, and we are in grief after hearing in detail how meticulously the hate speech was constructed. Fear and insecurity, at the same time, unbelievable emotion caught us all! The speech was made worse when mention was made of how mothers and children should be treated and dealt with,”the NBCC stated.

The NBCC strongly condemned the spread of hatred in the name of religion, calling it “unthinkable” that any individual could harbor such hostility towards fellow human beings.



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“We do not want to assume the religion Soni adheres to, but our religion teaches us to love one another and live at peace with everyone,” it added.

The council described the speech as an “act of terror” against religious minorities, particularly Christians, and urged immediate action against those who promote hatred and division.

The NBCC appealed to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to reaffirm his leadership by ensuring the safety of all religious communities in Chhattisgarh.

“The time has come for you to stand as the leader of all—Christians, Hindus, Muslims, Jains, Buddhists, and others—and assure them that they are safe under your leadership,” it said.

On behalf of the Nagaland Baptist Churches, Rev. Dr Keyho urged the Chief Minister to uphold the values of secularism, protect all citizens regardless of religion, caste, or creed, and take concrete steps to restore peace.

The NBCC also expressed solidarity with the affected communities, particularly mothers and children living in fear ahead of March 1, 2025.

“We stand with the people of your state, especially the mothers and children who now count the days in fear, hoping that March 1 will never come as a day of tragedy in their lives,” the Council said and implored the Chief Minister to take decisive action to calm the situation and uphold justice for all.