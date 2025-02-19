AICC Secretary In Charge of Nagaland, Christopher Tilak, Lok Sabha MP and President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), S. Supongmeren Jamir, along with several party leaders, met with officials of the Wokha District Congress Committee (DCC) at Congress Bhavan, Wokha, today.

The discussions centered on strengthening party organization, addressing political challenges, and mobilizing grassroots leadership in the district.

Speaking at the event, Christopher Tilak underscored the importance of proactive engagement, drawing parallels between Mahatma Gandhi’s mass mobilization efforts and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which continues to connect with people across the country. He emphasized four key pillars of effective politics: a compelling narrative, strong leadership, a well-structured organization, and active fieldwork.



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Tilak urged party leaders to communicate a clear and resonant message to the people of Nagaland, stressing the need for articulate leaders who can effectively advocate for Congress’ vision. He criticized the BJP for misleading the public and neglecting crucial issues like employment and development. Instead, he called on party workers to engage with voters based on truth and accountability.

Supongmeren Jamir emphasized the need for capable leadership within the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), particularly at the constituency level. He assured party members that the ongoing restructuring efforts aim to revitalize Congress in Nagaland, with leadership appointments based on merit and capability.

While acknowledging that restructuring might lead to temporary misunderstandings, he assured that no dedicated party worker would be sidelined.

Khriedi Theunuo, Working President of NPCC, highlighted the party’s preparations for the 2028 elections under “Roadmap 2025-26”, a strategic plan acknowledged by Rahul Gandhi. He reaffirmed the Congress Party’s commitment to serving the people of Nagaland, stating that the ongoing statewide tour reflects this dedication.