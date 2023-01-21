In what can be termed as a big setback for the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) ahead of the assembly elections in Nagaland, one of the top NDPP leaders, Imkong L Imchen on January 20 resigned from the NDPP as an MLA.

Imkong L. Imchen, a sitting MLA, submitted his resignation from the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on January 20 to Kohima, the secretary of the assembly, citing "personal grounds."

Imchen said that he would run for office in the upcoming state Assembly election and that he would be interested in running on the BJP ticket for the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

He did, however, mention that he hasn't yet received a confirmation ticket from the BJP party.

Also Read: Nagaland: Entire office bearers of Deputy CM's constituency tender resignation from state BJP ahead of polls

Imchen added that he would still run for office and serve in the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly even if he did not receive the BJP ticket.

Imkong L Imchen contested the 2018 State Assembly election from 28 Koridang A/C in the Naga People's Front (NPF) ticket defeating T Chalukumba Ao with a margin of 128 votes, before joining the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) earlier this year.

Imchen has won the 28 Koridang A/C four consecutive times from 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018. He won the 2003 State Assembly election as an independent candidate and won the remaining three elections on the NPF ticket.

On the other hand six members of the Nagaland BJP bastion have tendered their resignations on January 20 citing internal differences.

Forwarding their resignations, the 6 senior members of the state BJP mentioned in their letter to the state party head stating, “There is a huge wave of change of leadership pertaining to democratic representation from 37 Tyui A/C to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The 37 Tyui A/C electorate are of the strong conviction that fifteen (15) years of representation by the same person is enough to recognize one’s ability of representation and therefore, the necessity for change”.

The six BJP members who have tendered their resignations are – P. Renbenthung Lotha, President, BJP 37 Tyui, A/C Mandal, Nzunyimo Ngullie, Vice President, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal, Zulamo Ngullie, Secretary, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal, Thungbeni Ezung, Executive Member, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal, Nzamo Ngullie, Executive Member, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal.