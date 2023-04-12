The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on April 12 accused BJP governments in the northeast of destroying churches in the region.

The communications department of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress, in an official statement, on April 12 said alleged that three churches - Evangelical Baptist Convention Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church Manipur, and Catholic Holy Spirit Church – in Manipur were demolished in the presence of heavy security forces on April 11.

The Congress also alleged that a church was destroyed in Assam recently.

Further, it asked how many churches in the tribal areas have construction permits and whether all the churches that do not have construction permits be allowed to be destroyed.

The NPCC said though one of the destroyed churches in Manipur was constructed in 1974, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh refused to comment and no leaders raised their voices in the Parliament or Assembly.

''Chief Ministers of Christian-dominated Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya also remained silent spectators,'' the Congress alleged.

Pointing out that the Christian population in Manipur stood at 41 per cent, the Congress alleged that the state government has no respect for its citizens.

“It looks like the BJP has already assessed the weakness of Christian members in the Parliament and state Assemblies,” it added.

According to Nagaland Congress, remaining in power and in the good book of the BJP government has become “greater than their faith” for the Christian legislators.

“Time has come for the Christians to think deeper than just money and power,” it stressed.

Saying that the issue is now the survival of faith and identity, the NPCC said that north and west India vote for Hindu nationalism but others vote for their pride and identity.

“The Northeast should no longer ignore the threat to our faith and identity,” it added.

Also read: Nagaland: Government representative AK Mishra to hold talks with NSCN (I-M) members over Naga political issue on April 13