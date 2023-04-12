In a renewed attempt to secure long awaited solution to the Naga political issue, Government of India representative for Naga talks AK Mishra will be arriving in Nagaland on April 12.

As per reports, AK Mishra will be holding talks with NSCN (I-M) members on April 13.

During his stay, Mishra is also likely to meet members of civil society organizations and other Naga groups.

The NSCN (I-M) delegation, according to sources, will be led by Th, the group's ato kilonser and chief negotiator. Muivah.

As was previously mentioned, a Central team was working on a new set of "formulation papers" that would include both new and old offers to make it easier to sign a final peace agreement as soon as possible.

The Center maintains that a Naga flag for the Pan Naga cultural body and the designation of the final agreement as Naga "Yehzabo" could be agreed upon following the resolution.

NSCN (I-M), on the other hand, was steadfast in its support of the August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement for a prompt, honorable, and agreeable solution to the contentious Naga political issue.

MHA panel-ENPO meeting The three-member Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) panel, led by advisor (North East) AK Mishra, and the delegation from the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) met again on Tuesday in Guwahati to discuss the demand for "Frontier Nagaland."

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