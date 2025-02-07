The Nagaland Board of School Education has informed that the HSLC Examination 2025 will commence on February 12 and end on February 24.

A total of 23267 candidates which includes 22310 main examination candidates and 957 compartmental candidates will be appearing for the HSLC Examination 2025. HSLC Examination 2025 will be conducted in 97 examination centres across the State.

The HSSLC Examination 2025 will be conducted in 68 examination centres where a total of 17194 candidates will be appearing for the examination. Out of 17194 candidates, 546 candidates will be appearing for the compartmental examination across the streams. Under the main category, 12403 (arts stream), 1026 (commerce stream) and 3219 (science stream) will be appearing for the examination.



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The HSSLC examination 2025 will commence on February 11 and end on March 7.

Simultaneously with the HSSLC Examination, the Class XI Promotion Examination 2025 will be conducted from February 11 to March 7. A total of 18375 students across all the streams of Arts, Commerce and Science will appear for the examination in 192 institutions.

Candidates are required to bring their Original Admit Cards to the examination hall/room on all the days of the examination. Candidates are also requested to read the question paper carefully before they start to write the answers. Answers to the questions should be written keeping in mind the marks allotted to it.

Students have been reminded to refrain from any kind of malpractice during examinations. Candidates are also advised to reach the examination centre in time.

With the examinations around the corner, the Nagaland Board of School Education conveys its best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the examinations.