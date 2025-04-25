The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations 2025 on Friday.

Lungyihangle Nring of St. Paul Hr. Sec. School, Dimapur, emerged as the HSLC 2025 topper, securing 98.67%. Among the 5,453 students from government schools who appeared, 48.41% passed, while 87.64% of the 15,976 candidates from private schools qualified. The pass percentage among 884 repeaters stood at 14.59%.

In the HSSLC Examination, the stream toppers are:

Arts: Vikhono Senotsu from GHSS, Jotsoma, Kohima – 96.20%

Commerce: Arti Kumari from Ram Janaki Higher Secondary School, Dimapur – 94.60%



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Science: Snigtha Mukherjee from St. John Higher Secondary Residential School – 93.40%

A total of 12,404 students appeared in the Arts stream, 1,027 in Commerce, and 3,218 in Science. The pass percentages were 84.05%, 81.40%, and 76.54%, respectively.

The Board set up 97 centres for the HSLC and 68 centres for the HSSLC examinations across the state.

The results reflect a strong performance by private school students and high-scoring toppers, showcasing the dedication of students and educators alike.