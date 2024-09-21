The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has issued a notification encouraging schools to participate in the newly launched e-magazine, Sapnon ki Udaan. Released by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, New Delhi, on August 23, 2024, this e-magazine has been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Its primary goal is to promote reading, writing, and creative expression among the youth of India.

Students are invited to submit articles on the theme, "Education in the Journey of Viksit Bharat: Your Dreams and Aspirations." The NBSE has urged heads of institutions to actively promote this opportunity and motivate students to enhance their creative writing abilities. Submissions must be sent via email to collessay21@gmail.com by October 3, 2024, and should include the student's name, class, school details, and district.

While currently bilingual in Hindi and English, Sapnon ki Udaan aims to become a multilingual platform, allowing students to contribute in their native languages in the future. Schools are encouraged to take part and help nurture the creative potential of young minds across the country.

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