The new Dimapur Municipal Office was officially inaugurated today at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre (IBHIC), Forest Colony, by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. Speaking at the event, Rio hailed the inauguration as a pivotal step in modernizing Dimapur's administrative infrastructure and enhancing civic services.

In his address to the newly elected Urban Local Body (ULB) councillors, Rio called for a transformative vision for the city, urging them to work towards making Dimapur vibrant and liveable. “It took over two decades to hold the ULB elections peacefully, but with the people’s support, we made it possible,” Rio said, commending the councillors for their dedication and encouraging them to submit development proposals when the 16th Finance Commission convenes next year.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court quashes appointment of 935 police constables in Nagaland, orders fresh recruitment

Rio also raised concerns about the temporary nature of the current municipal office and urged the council to design a permanent building. He highlighted pressing urban issues, including road repairs, traffic management, and waste disposal. The government, he announced, has already approved a 10.74-acre garbage dump site for Dimapur.

The Chief Minister also addressed the city’s water supply challenges, urging the councillors to propose a comprehensive plan to ensure clean and safe water access, warning that unchecked borewell drilling was depleting the water table.

MLA Moatoshi Longkumer and Investment & Development Authority Chairman Abu Metha also emphasized the significance of the day, celebrating the peaceful ULB elections and encouraging the councillors to work diligently towards the city’s growth.