The Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the date sheet for the phase II final exams for Classes 8 and 9.

The phase II examinations for Classes 8 and 9 will be held from November 30 to December 8.

The tests will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the morning shift. The English test for Class 9 will be held on November 30. On December 2, 4, 6, 7, and 8, it will be followed by social sciences, science, mathematics, second language, and sixth subject.

Candidates may select Tenyidie, Ao, Sumi (Siitsah), Lotha, Hindi, Bengali, or English as a second language. As a sixth subject, they will be able to select among FIT, music, bookkeeping, and accounting.



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As a sixth topic, they can pick from retail, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, electronics, multi-skill foundation courses, agriculture, automotive, and plumbing.

Class 8 date sheet

The phase II social sciences, English, science, mathematics, grammar, and Hindi examinations for Class 8 will be held on November 30, December 2, 4, 6, 7, and 8. The board has also asked the schools to conduct the Nagaland history studies, life skill education, and general knowledge examinations internally.

The Nagaland board has asked all registered schools to follow the routine time. It further stated that schools should aggregate Class 8 and 9 Phase I and Phase II marks and results and submit them through the official site by December 18.