Nagaland braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms; NSDMA issues advisory

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather alert for most districts of the state from August 16 to 19, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The advisory comes amid forecasts of intense rainfall in several districts, raising concerns over possible flooding and disruption of essential services.

According to the NSDMA, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in Kiphire, Phek, Zunheboto, Tuensang, Mokokchung, and Kohima on August 16. On August 17, Chümoukedima, Dimapur, Longleng, Niuland, and Kiphire are also likely to receive heavy downpours, while other districts could experience light to moderate showers that may intensify.

Authorities have cautioned that Nagaland’s lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Niuland, Chümoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli, are particularly vulnerable to waterlogging and flash floods due to high precipitation in the hill sector.



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The NSDMA has urged residents to take preventive measures such as safeguarding important documents, evacuating low-lying areas if advised, avoiding contact with floodwater, disconnecting electrical appliances from ground level, and boiling or chlorinating drinking water.

The department has also instructed all District Disaster Management Authorities and other agencies to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during the monsoon season. Citizens have been advised to stay vigilant, avoid flooded roads, and be alert to open drain holes or flood channels.

For any emergencies, residents can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre’s toll-free helpline at 1070.