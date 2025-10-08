Nagaland braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible floods from 8–11 October

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of localized thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall across the state from 8th to 11th October.

Districts including Kiphire, Kohima, Mokokchung, Peren, and Tuensang are expected to experience particularly heavy rain with thunderstorms on 9th and 10th October.

The NSDMA has urged residents in low-lying districts such as Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli to take precautions against waterlogging and flash floods. Recommended safety measures include securing valuables, avoiding floodwaters, disconnecting electrical appliances, and ensuring safe drinking water.



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Hilly districts are also advised to remain vigilant against landslides, monitoring sudden changes in water levels, unusual sounds from rolling boulders or trees, and avoiding debris flows.

Authorities have called on all district disaster management teams and line departments to stay on high alert. In case of emergencies, residents can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070, 112, or 0370-2291120/0370-2291122.

Sentiwapang Aier, Additional Secretary to the Government of Nagaland, emphasised the importance of public caution during this period to safeguard lives and property.